Zuckerberg warns he'll sue US gov if it tries to break up Facebook

REGULAR JOE Mark Zuckerberg has led a clarion call for his Facebook army in the wake of calls to have his empire broken up.

In a leaked transcript of internal communications, the man with an escape chute in his office addresses the calls being led by Democratic election hopeful Elizabeth Warren, warning that he'd be willing to sue the US government if it attempts to carve up the Facebook megacorp saying: "You got to go to the mat and fight."

"I would bet that we will have a legal challenge and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don't want to have a major lawsuit against our own government," he adds.

Facebook isn't the sole outlet for Warren's ire. She has also pledged to break up Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet, amongst others.

But Facebook is the poster-network for the ‘big tech bad' mentality, with Warren pointing out that, thanks to its purchase of Instagram and WhatsApp, it carries over 85 per cent of social networking traffic.

"They've got a lot of power - and face little competition or responsibility," she said.

The transcripts obtained by The Verge were later discredited by Zuckerberg as being meant for internal ears only.

But public they became, with Zuck also telling his team that Facebook spends more on safety that Twitter spends on everything and warning that a break-up of big tech would actually make election interference more likely "because now the companies can't coordinate and work together."

Facebook remains tarnished by the spectre of the 2016 US election where its believed that overseas forces were able to use the social network to sway the vote.

We know that Zuck didn't use his own computer to make the tape as it is a matter of public record that he has sticky tape on his webcam. µ