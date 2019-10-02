Samsung will pay Galaxy S4 owners $10 over alleged benchmark rigging

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung has agreed to pay $10 to anyone who owned a Galaxy S4 after it was accused of rigging benchmark scores.

The firm this week settled a long-running class-action lawsuit related to the alleged benchmark cheating for $13.4m, The Register reports, with a further $2.8m put into a settlement fund and $10.6m in injunctive relief.

The case was brought about in 2014 after an investigation carried out by Anandtech revealed that the now six-year-old Galaxy S4 was producing some unusual benchmarking scores.

This, it was revealed, was because the handset's GPU was clocked at 480MHz while gaming, but jumped to 532MHz when a benchmark app was run - a speed that Galaxy S4 users were never able to achieve during real-world usage. According to Anandtech's testing, the boosted GPU clock frequency increased benchmark performance by more than 11 per cent.

Anandtech also found that CPU performance in both the eight-core Exynos 5 and quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S4 models had been fiddled with, with the processor jumping to the highest performance mode when a benchmark app is opened.

Samsung had long-argued that it's not legally obliged to tell consumers about the source code that allowed it to manipulate the benchmark results, but the court this week ruled that the company negatively influenced consumers' purchasing decision by making false representations.

In light of this, the company has agreed "to require the entity from which it purchases new Samsung smartphones to confirm that such smartphones have not been pre-loaded with software that detects and boosts the performance scores from benchmarking applications."

If you owned a Galaxy S4, Samsung will soon be getting in touch to tell you how to claim your $10. Yippee. µ