Intel's Cascade Lake-X CPU lineup takes aim at AMD with sub-£1,000 prices

CHIPMAKER Intel has detailed its 10th-generation Cascade Lake-X CPU lineup, which will be much cheaper than its previous-gen high-end desktop (HEDT) processors as it prepares for the arrival of AMD's next-gen Threadripper chips.

Intel detailed the Cascade Lake-X chips on Tuesday, earlier than its planned 7 October announcement after Videocardz broke the embargo.

Heading up the lineup is the Core i9-10980XE Extreme Edition. While it has the lowest base clock speed of 3GHz, the 14nm chip boasts Turbo speeds of 4.8GHz, the highest number of cores at 18, and the largest L3 cache with 24.75MB in total.

Most impressively, the CPU will retail for $979 (around £800); last year's top-of-the-line 9980XE processor had hit the market with a price of $1,980 (£1,620).

Elsewhere in the lineup, you'll find the 10-core i9-10900XE ($590, ~£480), 12-core i9-10920XE ($689, ~£560) and 14-core i9-10940XE ($784, ~£640).

These chips boast base clock speeds of 3.7GHz (4.7GHz Turbo), 3.5GHz (4.8GHz Turbo) and 3.3GHz (4.8GHz Turbo) and 19.25MB of cache. Across the board, all four chips support up to 256GB of 2,933MHz DDR4 RAM, 72 platform PCIe 3.0 lanes, Deep Learning Boost WiFi 6 support and faster Ethernet.

Intel's Cascade Lake-X chips are expected to go on sale, which is hardly surprising given that's when AMD is expecting to ship its 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 3950X. It's also when Team Red is planning to showcase its 3rd-generation Threadripper CPU lineup.

We already know that the Zen 2-based desktop CPU lineup will include a 24-core processor, though rumours claim Team Red is also prepping a 32-core, 64-thread CPU codenamed 'Sharkstooth'. Early benchmark results show that the top-of-the-line chip, with a single-core score of 1,275 in single-core performance and 23,015 in the multi-core, will be some 70 per cent faster than the Threadripper 2990WX. µ