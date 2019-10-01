Windows 10X will be Microsoft's OS for dual-screen devices

WITH LESS THAN 24 hours to go until Microsoft's much-hyped Surface event, a leak has revealed its soon-to-be-announced Windows 10X operating system designed for dual-screen devices.

Naturally, a dual-screen product - codenamed 'Centaurus' - is expected to make its long-awaited debut at Wednesday's event, and if a tweet from Evan Blass is anything to go by, it'll be the first to run Windows 10X.

The OS, according to Blass, is designed for both dual and folding-screen devices and will run desktop applications in containers. This suggests Microsoft will rely heavily on virtualisation to run apps on bendy devices, rather than running them locally.

Adding weight to Blass' leak, the software - previously referred to as Windows Core OS - last week showed up in a Geekbench listing. Results from a Geekbench 5 test showed a virtual machine going by the name of "Microsoft Corporation Virtual Machine" running OS, seemingly confirming that Microsoft is at the later stages of testing the software.

A dual-screen device and accompanying OS, while likely to steal the spotlight at this week's event, isn't all Microsoft has planned. As per, er, an onslaught of leaks, the company will also show off an iPad Pro-like Surface Pro 7 (below, probably) with a near borderless display, an ARM-based CPU and 4G connectivity and an Intel-powered Surface Pro 7 which will drop the MiniDisplayPort in favour of a USB-C.

Microsoft is also said to be plotting its first AMD-powered Surface device in the form of the Surface Laptop 3. This, according to online chatter, will ditch the Alcantara covering around the keyboard, which is good news for our very own Alan Martin.

INQ will be at Microsoft's Surface event in New York on Wednesday. Things kick off at 3pm UK time, and we'll be bringing you all of the latest as it happens.