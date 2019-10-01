Microsoft confirms global rollout for OneDrive's Personal Vault

SAFE PAIR OF HANDS Microsoft has announced the rollout of its new 'Personal Vault' feature for cloud storage service OneDrive.

The service, which was first announced in June with a limited preview available only in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, has now spread to be a worldwide feature.

It's a kind of 'inner sanctum' for your most precious secrets. It involves an extra layer of security - some sort of two-factor authentication (2FA) - and if you already use 2FA, you'll have the option to use two different ones. So, for example, you could use your fingerprint to get into OneDrive, but an SMS PIN code to get into Personal Vault.

Personal Vault files have a number of added security features - for a start, the folder times out, so if you forget to log out, you won't be in trouble there. Additionally, the physical versions of the files are stored in a BitLocker encrypted portion of your hard drive, so even if your laptop gets swiped, you're safe.

To make absolutely certain that they're not shared by mistake, there's no share function in Personal Vault - you have to actively move a document into another folder to share it - which should make it pretty difficult to send your medical records to your boss by mistake.

There's even a feature which allows you to take photos of (say) receipts, and have them stored straight to Personal Vault.

Microsoft adds: "Taken together, these security measures help ensure that Personal Vault files are not stored unprotected on your PC, and your files have additional protection, even if your Windows 10 PC or mobile device is lost, stolen, or someone gains access to it or to your account."

Also announced today was the ability to make a complete back up of your phone to OneDrive. This would be even more exciting if Google hadn't launched a similar service for Google Drive last week. µ