LG Gram 17 hands-on review

WE LOVED the 15in version of the LG Gram, a device which was released last year by the South Korean tech giant in hopes of smashing records for being the lightest ever laptop in its category. Despite a few flaws, especially the price, we thought it was a great bit of kit, offering some pretty impressive specs in an exceptionally portable form factor.

However, one of its biggest letdowns was the screen. Despite its £1,200 price point, it only featured a standard HD 1080p resolution, which - in our eyes - just quite didn't match up.

Now, LG has gone and released a 17in version of the super-light device, the Gram 17. And the good news is they've put some effort into improving the display. It's not only much bigger, but it's seen a big improvement in resolution, too.

Design

LG is claiming the Gram 17 is the world's lightest 17in laptop. It's been a while since we've even seen a lappy of this size; since portability is such a key feature for consumers these days, you don't spot many of them out in the wild anymore. The LG Gram 17 is, unsurprisingly, enormous, especially when compared to the 13in variations we're used to. But picking it up is quite unbelievable. You'd be mistaken as thinking it's a dummy laptop at first, as it's so light it feels like its innards are missing. This will make it way more portable than other laptops in this size category... if it can fit it in their bag, that is.

Saying that, the chassis is big but is the same size aas that seen of a regular 15.6in laptop. LG has managed to do this by changing the display ratio to 16:10 from 16:9, which means that while it's still 17in, it's not as wide as other 17in screens; it's actually taller, and thus boxier. It also means more screen when word processing in a document and less need to scroll when editing video editing, for instance. In terms of thickness, it's 17.4mm, which seems quite thin considering its overall size.

The finish on the Gram 17 is the same as seen on previous Gram devices, with the chassis being made out of a light metal alloy material called Nano Carbon with magnesium to make it so light. But while its weight is nothing short of dreamy, it doesn't exactly scream super "premium" despite the strong material it's made from - it feels a little plasticky. Still, the LG Gram is by no means ugly and if you're particular about colour, it will be available in a choice of either white and brushed silver finishes. It's also military tested to ensure it's really durable and reliable, LG claims.

Display

As mentioned earlier, the LG Gram 17 has seen a bit of an upgrade over previous versions, and now boasts a 17in WQXGA IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution. This makes the screen much more impressive on the eye than on the Gram 15, which was Full HD, with images appearing much cleaner. We took the laptop out into the bright light outside during our hands-on and we could clearly see everything on screen in this environment as it does a good job and preventing irritating reflections. While the screen is glossy, its panel isn't super-reflective, so won't bounce light right into your eyes.

Keyboard

One of our favourite things about the Gram 15 was its keyboard. Thankfully, this hasn't changed in the new 17in model, either; as before, typing is a springy and enjoyable experience, and there's now an added numerical keypad.

The keys are also backlit and offer two different levels of luminance, depending on how dark your working environment is. Another cool feature here is the addition of a fingerprint scanner built into the power button at the side for added security, which frees up some space on the keyboard area and helps make it all look a little more minimal.

As for the touchpad: it's made from smooth glass and is large and responsive to gesture controls, so thumbs up there.

Performance

Powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core processor along with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a massive 1TB of dual SSD storage, the Gram 17 doesn't disappoint in the power department.

It seemed very nippy in our tests, with no cause for concern. Although one thing we should mention is that like the Gram 15, it doesn't offer any dedicated graphics, which is probably to help keep the weight down.

There's now an integrated Thunderbolt port as standard, though, which will offer faster data transfer - up to eight times faster than USB 3.0.

Battery life has seen an improvement as well, thanks to a 72Wh "all-day" battery which LG says should last 19.5 hours on a single charge. However, we'll be the judges of that when it comes to a full review. IFf you just need a quick boost, a Hyper Charge feature means you can get 90 minutes of use after just 10 minutes on charge.

First impressions

The LG Gram 17 is quite a unique proposition for portability in a market full of 13in laptops. We think it could prove popular with those looking for a great entertainment laptop on the go, or for those who like to multitask for work and prefer to have multiple apps open at once. However, a big factor here will be the price.

While we know it will be available in the UK later this year, we're not sure exactly when, or exactly how much it will cost yet. Either way, this will be the make or break point for the device's success. µ