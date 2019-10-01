Windows 10 Build 1903 is officially open for business

GENTLY PURRING PURVEYOR OF SOOTHING NOISES Microsoft has announced that the latest version of Windows 10 is open for business, in the biblical sense.

An announcement on the Microsoft website explains: "Windows 10, version 1903 (the May 2019 Update) is designated ready for broad deployment for all users via Windows Update.

The announcement goes on to remind sysadmins that version 1803 (last Spring's build) is approaching End of Life, and as such, any machines still running on it should be a high priority for some TLC. Otherwise, Microsoft will do it for you.

"We recommend commercial customers running earlier versions of Windows 10 begin broad deployments of Windows 10, version 1903 in their organizations," Redmond continues.

This is all super-fab and groovy, except that, within the next couple of weeks, consumers will be invited to download Build 1909 - the Fall/Autumn edition of the perpetually berated operating system.

The whole point of declaring Windows 10 as ready for business is to try and cement confidence in it. After all, we're now just four months from the end of Windows 7 and there are still a lot of businesses stalling on migration.

Thing is, it doesn't paint a fantastic picture if business users who are, let's face it, the backbone of Microsoft's revenue, are constantly one edition behind.

That said, given Microsoft's recent record when it comes to bugs, perhaps it's for the best. Although Build 1903 took an extra month with the Insider programme in order to iron out the problems, the subsequent patches released alongside security updates have been a spectacular s***show, with the supposed 'fixes' creating new problems, including crippling CPU usage, and the complete borkage of wifi in some cases.

At time of writing, there's been no announcement from Microsoft about the release of Build 1909 - it's yet to even reach RTM stage - but unless there's a serious problem with it, we should hope to see it by the end of October.

In the meantime, if you're in business, stick to 1903 - it has the Microsoft seal of approval. µ