TSMC countersues GlobalFoundries for alleged patent infringement

SEMICONDUCTOR GIANT TSMC has hit back at GlobalFoundries with a countersuit alleging it infringes 25 of its patents.

To refresh your memory, GlobalFoundries filed multiple lawsuits against TSMC back in August, alleging the firm infringes its intellectual property in its 7nm, 10nm, 12nm, 16nm, 28nm manufacturing processes. Given these processes are used to make more than half of TSMC's chips, the firm said it was seeking "significant damages".

The suits, filed in the US and Germany, also named several of TSMC's customers, including Apple, Asus, Broadcom, Cisco, Google, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Lenovo, and Motorola.

This means, if the courts were to back GlobalFoundries' corner and issue an injunction, Apple's iPhones and iPads, Nvidia GPUs and any smartphone running Qualcomm SoCs made by TSMC could be banned in the US.

At the time, TSMC told INQ that GlobalFoundries complaints were "baseless" and promised to fight back against the lawsuits "vigorously".

Making good on its promise, the company this week filed multiple lawsuits against Globalfoundries in the US, Germany and Singapore for its alleged infringement of 25 patents related to its 40nm, 28nm, 22nm, 14nm, and 12nm node processes. TSMC claims the patents comprise "just a small portion" of its extensive portfolio of more than 37,000 granted patents worldwide.

TSMC says that it is seeking "substantial monetary damages from Global Foundries" over the patent infringement.

"TSMC's patents reflect decades and tens of billions of dollars of investments in innovation, resulting in TSMC's significant contribution to advancements in semiconductor manufacturing technology," said Sylvia Fang, VP and general counsel for TSMC.

"TSMC's lawsuits seek to protect our reputation, our significant investments, our nearly 500 customers, and consumers worldwide to ensure everyone benefits from the most advanced semiconductor technologies that enable a wide range of applications such as mobile, 5G, AI, IoT and high-performance computing, which are critically important to the public interest."

GlobalFoundries has yet to respond, but in an earlier statement said that "TSMC has been unlawfully reaping the benefits of our investments", adding: "This action is critical to halt Taiwan Semiconductor's unlawful use of our vital assets and to safeguard the American and European manufacturing base." µ