Apple releases the fourth version of iOS 13 in a fortnight

IF YOU LIVE for the little notification telling you a new version of iOS is available, then Apple really is making sure you live your best life.

iOS 13, which brought with is such niceties as Dark Mode and ‘Sign in with Apple', was only released on 19 September, but has already seen two updates: 13.1 on 25 September, and 13.1.1 two days later. Now, it's getting 13.1.2: very much the equivalent of a file named "final final FINAL version.doc" in the vague hope that nomenclature will make the madness end.

The patch notes for iOS 13.1.2 consists of six points, and four of those start with the word "fixes" which gives you a taste of what to expect. The other two start with "addresses", so somebody at Apple has clearly invested in a thesaurus.

In other words, it's all about the bug squishing. The progress bar for iCloud Backup will no longer continue filling in after a successful backup, which sounds kind of vital. Not as vital as the fix for "an issue where Camera may not work", mind.

Elsewhere, we see a fix for a bug where the flashlight might not switch on, another that "could result in a loss of display calibration data" and one where shortcuts can't be run from the HomePod. Finally, Bluetooth was apparently disconnecting on "certain vehicles," and that won't happen any more. Apple doesn't say which vehicles, so you'll have to use your imagination: we're going for snowmobiles.

iPadOS is getting version 13.1.2 at the same time, but here the patch list is much shorter, with just the iCloud Backup and HomePod bits flagged.

To get the latest version of iOS and all the bug fixes above, just head to your iPhone or iPad's settings menu, tap "General" and then "Software Update". Hopefully this'll be the last time you have to go through this whole song and dance for a while. µ