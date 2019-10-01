AMD quietly launches biz-focused Ryzen Pro 3000 CPUs

AMD MEANS BUSINESS with the fanfare-free launch of its Ryzen Pro 3000 Series desktop processor lineup.

The biz-focused CPUs, which are based on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture, debut alongside AMD Ryzen Pro processors with Radeon Vega Graphics and AMD Athlon Pro processors with Radeon Vega Graphics and will be available in enterprise-grade desktops starting in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Ryzen Pro Series is headed-up by the Ryzen 9 PRO 3900. Like the short-in-supply Ryzen 9 3900X, it's a 12-core, 24-thread CPU, but its TDP has been lowered from 95W to 65W. This means it'll consume less power and emit less heat, but it also results in lower clock speeds, with the Pro chip topping out at 4.3GHz.

This top-of-the-line chip is joined by the Ryzen 7 Pro 3700 and Ryzen 5 Pro 3600; eight and six-core CPUs with boost clock speeds of 4.4GHz and 4.2GHz, respectively.

While similar to their non-Pro counterparts, the CPUs have been stuffed with a bunch of business-friendly features; there's a built-in security co-processor that runs AMD GuardMI technology, Memory Guard to defend against cold boot attacks with full system memory encryption, and integration with key Windows and PC maker security features like Lenovo ThinkShield and HP Sure Start.

AMD has also introduced new APUs based on its 12nm Zen+ architecture. The new Ryzen 3000 Pro APUs lineup includes the quad-core Ryzen 5 Pro and Ryzen 3 Pro, and the dual-core Athlon Pro 3000-series CPUs, all of which include integrated Radeon Vega graphics. These chips feature TDPs of 65W and 35W, depending on the SKU, and boost clock speeds up to 4.2GHz.

"The launch of the Ryzen Pro 3000 Series processors for commercial and small business users is the latest demonstration of our commitment to technology leadership in 2019," remarked Saied Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager of AMD Client Compute.

"Designed specifically to efficiently data-crunch, design, compose, and create - AMD Ryzen Pro and Athlon Pro processors accelerate enhanced business productivity while offering protection safeguards with built-in security features, such as full system memory encryption and a dedicated, on-die security processor."

It looks like the AMD Ryzen Pro lineup is going to be available from OEMs only, at least to begin with. The processors will debut inside the HP EliteDesk 705 G5 series and Lenovo's M75s-1 and M75q-1 ThinkCentre desktops. µ