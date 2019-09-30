HP's new Spectre x360 13 packs an Ice Lake CPU and 4K OLED

PC MAKER HP has given its Spectre x360 13 an overhaul for 2019, kitting it out with Ice Lake CPUs and an optional 4K OLED display.

First off, though, HP has been keen to talk up the size of the device; the new Spectre x130 13 is, aptly, 13 per cent smaller than the previous-generation model, and HP has also managed to shrink its bezels from 17mm to just 6mm giving the device a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

These teeny bezels mean HP has had to invent a new micro web camera to squeeze inside it. Unlike the webcam found on Dell's XPS 13, this camera still supports Windows Hello infrared (IR) and comes with a Webcam Kill Switch for the privacy-conscious; there's also a dedicated mute microphone key and an optional HP Sure View display.

Under the hood, the HP Spectre x360 13 follows the company's Envy laptop lineup in packing Intel's 10nm Ice Lake CPUs. It'll be offered with either a Core i5-1035G1 or Core i7-1065G7 chip, both of which will come teamed with Iris Plus graphics, 8GB or 16GB RAM and up to a 1TB SSD and 32GB Intel Optane memory.

It also packs the same 60WHr battery as last year's model, which HP claims will give you 22-hours of juice.

Elsewhere, the new and improved x360 13 packs two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt, one USB-A port, a microSD slot, HDMI, DisplayPort, support for WiFi 6 and dual Bang & Olufsen speakers.

The 2-in-1, which will launch in Dark Ash and Silver flavours, will be made available starting next month. Pricing will start at $1,099.99 (around £895) for a model with a Core i5 chip, FHD display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to $1,499.99 (£1,215) with a Core i7, 4K AMOLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB Intel SSD and 32GB Intel Optane memory. µ