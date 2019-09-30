Virgin Media begins rollout of 'UK's fastest' Gigabit broadband service

IT'S GOOD NEWS for people living in, er, Southampton, as it's the first city to receive Virgin Media's new Gig1 broadband service.

Virgin Media is touting Gig1 as the "UK's fastest gigabit home broadband service", with a claimed average peak-time download speed of 1,104Mbps; that's double the speed of Virgin's current speediest broadband option and more than 20 times faster than the UK's average, as per Ofcom.

Today's Southampton switch-on means Gig1 is now available to around 100,000 homes in the city, though Virgin says another "major" UK city will follow in the coming weeks. Ultimately, the firm plans to bring gigabit speeds to its entire network - some 15 million homes - by the end of 2021.

Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media, swooned: "By launching our hyperfast Gig1 services in Southampton today, we're marking the start of next-generation gigabit connectivity across our entire network at a speed and scale unmatched by anyone else.

"This service is more than 20 times faster than the UK's average broadband speed, meaning that households can do everything they want to do online, at the same time, without delay and are well set for whatever comes next. The government has called for nationwide gigabit connectivity and we're helping them leap forward to reach this ambition."

While that all sounds well and good, Gig1 - naturally - doesn't come cheap; pricing starts at £62 per month on an 18-month contract, going up to £119 per month if you bundle it with TV, broadband, phone and a truly unlimited SIM.

Subscribers will bag Virgin Media's all-new Hub 4 router which, unsurprisingly, is a Gigabit-capable router that features improved WiFi hardware and more antennae than the last-gen Hub 3, which means it can better manage multiple devices at the same time. µ