Leak teases an iPad Pro-like Surface 7 and a fabric-free Surface Laptop

THE NEXT GENERATION of Surface devices launches on Wednesday, but like kids sneaking early looks at hidden Christmas presents, the leakers of the world can't wait just two more sleeps.

The latest insight comes from Frandroid which claims to have seen pictures of a number of the new devices. The pictures themselves aren't included in the piece in order to protect the site's source, though marketing leaks have emerged elsewhere so you can just stare at these pictures and imagine instead.

here they are, ordinary things...... (the last one is in the bag) pic.twitter.com/quEz9dwkOL — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) September 30, 2019

We can't wait for the Surface Dog shown in the last picture.

Anyway, first up is an iPad Pro-like Surface Pro 7 with a nearly borderless display. Nearly, but not quite: the report mentions the need for a bezel at the top and bottom for the camera and the TypeCover-connecting magnets.

This version could well be ARM-powered, the report says, and drops USB-A and MiniDisplayPorts in favour of USB-C. It'll also likely have 4G connectivity.

If the idea of an ARM-powered Surface Pro 7 puts you off, then you can relax as a more traditional version will apparently also be on offer, complete with Intel chips. These ones will still drop the MiniDisplayPort in favour of a USB-C port but will keep the USB Type-A ones too.

Then those AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3s we've heard so much about. Apparently we're not only going to see the introduction of USB-C ports here, but at least one of the models will ditch the Alcantara covering around the keyboard. Some of us would consider that a very good thing given how badly the Surface Laptop 2 handles a little splash of curry sauce. Said Surface Laptops will get three new colours, too: yellow sandstone, glacier blue and poppy red.

All of these are rumours for now, but with just two days until the event, we should know for sure very soon indeed. µ