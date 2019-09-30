The brand-new Switch Lite is already part of a class-action lawsuit

NINTENDO'S SWITCH LITE has been out for a week, and it's already subject to a class-action lawsuit. That has to be something of a record.

To be fair to Nintendo, it's not its own class-action - rather the Switch Lite has been added to the existing case from July. To refresh your memory, the case is concerned with so-called Joy-Con drift, which is where your analogue stick tracks movements that aren't there, like a pettily vengeful ghost trying to wreck your Mario Kart performance. The problem was apparently widespread enough for Nintendo to change its repair policy on the sly in wake of the legal action.

You would have thought the newer Switch Lite would be immune from the same problems, but apparently that's not the case with Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (henceforth to be known as CSK&D for the sake of our keyboards) adding the handheld-only version to the legal action.

New testimonies have appeared saying things like "I can't believe it, my Nintendo Switch Lite is already drifting." Another reads: "I beat Link's Awakening over the weekend on my original Switch Lite system, I had only put like 20 something hours on it, and it started to show Joy-Con drift."

It's bad enough that a console that's barely a week old is showing the same known defects of an older version of the hardware, but there's another reason why this is a particularly bad version of the fault.

Unlike the original Switch, the Lite version has Joy-Cons that are permanently attached to the housing of the console. That not only means you can't sub in a working Joy-Con as a temporary solution but that you'll need to ship the whole unit back to Nintendo for a fix.

Despite missing out on key features of the original Joy-Cons - there's no IR or rumble - it appears they may have more in common than originally hoped. Maybe it's a feature, not a bug? µ