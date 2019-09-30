Zynga hack exposes data of 218 million Words with Friends players

A HACKER claims to gave compromised social game developer Zynga to make off with the data of 218 million Words With Friends players.

As per Hacker News, a Pakistani hacker who goes by the name of 'Gnosticplayers' - who earlier this year put the credentials of 620 million accounts from 16 websites up for sale - has claimed to have successfully breached Words With Friends to access a database of more than 218 million users.

Pilfered details are said to include players' names, email addresses, login IDs, hashed passwords, password reset tokens (if requested), phone numbers, Facebook IDs and Zynga account IDs.

According to Gnosticplayers, the breach affects all Android and iOS users who installed and signed up for Words With Friends game on and before 2 September this year.

He also claims to have hacked data belonging to some other Zynga games, including Pictionary-copycat Draw Something and the now-defunct OMGPOP game, which allegedly exposed clear text passwords for more than seven million users.

While Zynga has yet to respond to a request for comment, the company said in a statement earlier this month that it "recently discovered that certain player account information may have been illegally accessed by outside hackers."

The statement, posted to its website, reads: "An investigation was immediately commenced, leading third-party forensics firms were retained to assist, and we have contacted law enforcement.

"While the investigation is ongoing, we do not believe any financial information was accessed. However, we have identified account login information for certain players of Draw Something and Words With Friends that may have been accessed.

"As a precaution, we have taken steps to protect these users' accounts from invalid logins. We plan to further notify players as the investigation proceeds."

If you have Words with Friends installed, we recommend you reset your password even if you haven't heard from Zynga. You could also challenge INQ to a game, if you dare. µ