Apple's future iPads and MacBooks might skip OLED in favour of Mini-LED displays

APPLE'S NEXT-GENERATION iPads and MacBooks could ditch LCD in favour of new "Mini-LED" displays.

So says blabbermouth analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in a research note seen by MacRumours claims that Apple will skip OLED and adopt the new display technology in late 2020 and mid-2021.

The iPad and MacBook displays will each use approximately 10,000 LEDs, compared to 576 in Apple's upcoming Pro Display XDR, according to Kuo, and will allow for thinner and lighter product designs while offering good wide colour gamut performance, high contrast and HDR and local dimming.

Despite earlier rumours that future MacBooks would adopt OLED screens, Kuo notes that Apple has opted for Mini-LED instead to avoid burn-in issues and to reduce its dependency on Samsung for the supply of OLED displays.

"We believe that mini LED, compared to OLED, will be a more suitable solution to offer wide-color gamut (WCG)/high-contrast/high dynamic range (HDR)/local dimming features because of its longer life and no burn-in issues for Apple's medium- and large-size products targeting at productivity positions," Kuo's research note predicts.

LG Display will reportedly supply the costly Mini-LED display panels, while other Mini-LED component suppliers will include Epistar, Zhen Ding, Radiant Opto-Electronics, Nichia, Avary Holding, and TSMT

Kuo hasn't specified which products will boast the new display tech, but in an earlier prediction said Apple will launch a trio of new products with Mini-LED backlights over the next two years, including a 31.6in display in late-2019, a 10-12in iPad in late 2020 or early 2021, and a 15-17in MacBook in the first half of 2021.

This means it's unlikely we'll be seeing a Mini-LED panel affixed to the long-rumoured 16in MacBook Pro, which looks set to make its official debut next month. This, according to rumours, will sport LG-made LCD screen with a resolution of 3,072x1,920. µ