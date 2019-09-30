Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 to fix third-party keyboard glitch

APPLE HAS PUSHED OUT iOS 13.1.1 to remedy a bug that enabled third-party keyboards to suck-up keystroke data.

The glitch, outed as Apple released iOS 13.1 last week, let makers of third-party keyboards - such as Gboard, Grammarly and SwiftKey - to gather keystroke data and relay it back to their servers, even if access hadn't been granted.

"Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request 'full-access' to provide additional features through network access," Apple warned at the time.

The "serious" bug has now been squashed, Apple confirmed over the weekend, with the release of iOS 13.1.1.

The update also brings with it a fix for the battery drain issue plaguing early iOS 13 installers, along with solutions for Siri's problems recognizing requests on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The release of iOS 13.1.1 comes just days after the release of iOS 13.1, which was quickly flung out following iOS 13's buggy debut. Apple's release notes show just how bork-prone the initial release of iOS 13 was, as the update brought with it fixes for issues with - to name just a few - Calendar, CarPlay, Files, Find My, Mail, Memoji, Notes and Reminders.

Apple also released iPadOS 13.1.1 over the weekend, which fixes issues that could prevent an iPad restoring from backup, resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off, and addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly.

iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1 is available to download now on the iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation. µ