Intel's Core i9-9900KS CPU looks set to cost around £500

IF YOU HAVE $600 (around £487) burning a hole in your pocket for a new PC component, you might want to splash out on an Intel Core i9-9900KS.

At least that's what it looks like it'll cost you, if a premature posting of the price by Australian tech retailer Mwave, spotted by Tom's Hardware, is to be believed.

Intel has not spouted any pricing for the CPU yet, though it's expected to go on sale sometime next month.

$600 (AUS$899) seems in the right ballpark, as the Core i9-i9900KS is effectively a specially selected Core i9-9900K picked out chip pile as it promises better performance. That extra grunt comes in the form of a top speed of 5GHz across all eight cores, as well as having a base clock speed that's up by 300MHz to 4GHz.

We have no idea what the thermal design power of the processor will be or much in the way of extra details, but for folks who want a high-performance Intel desktop CPU, this chip could be the one for you.

A flip side to this is it could see some retailers also reduce the price of the Core i9-i9-9900K, especially if they can't get their hands on the newer CPU as Intel is rumoured to be facing manufacturing capacity problems for its 14-nanometre chips at the moment. But don't bank on this being the case.

Of course, Intel could be looking at stiff competition in this arena, as AMD has the delayed Ryzen 9 3950X in the works, which promises to be quite a gusty slice of silicon. And it's set to have third-generation Threadripper processors out by November, to offer high-performance, core-heavy CPUs for what is a reasonable price in the enthusiast PC world.

As such, Intel will need to ensure the Core i9-9900KS is priced at the right spot, where performance and bang for the buck meet. µ