Ofcom will investigate EE over VoLTE services outage

TELECOMS WATCHDOG Ofcom will formally probe EE over an outage it suffered earlier this year which left customers unable to access emergency services.

EE's Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) services fell over on 21 May, the day before the network's much-hyped 5G switch-on, leaving customers unable to make calls over 4G for several hours. In a statement, EE says the outage was "in no way" related to its 5G launch.

Ofcom, fresh from scoring better broadband deals for out-of-contract punters, has confirmed that it's opened an investigation into the outage. More specifically, it's looking into whether it breached rules regarding the ability to contact the emergency services, which state that networks must offer "uninterrupted access" and provide accurate caller location information to 112 and 999 services.

"Ofcom has decided to open an investigation into whether BT [EE's owner] has complied with its obligations under section 105A(4) of the Communications Act 2003 (the Act) and the General Conditions A3.2(b), A3.5 and A3.6," the regulator confirmed in a statement.

"Opening an investigation does not imply that we have yet formed any view about whether or not the company has breached any regulatory or legal provisions."