Ofcom will investigate EE over VoLTE services outage
Downtime left customers unable to access emergency services
TELECOMS WATCHDOG Ofcom will formally probe EE over an outage it suffered earlier this year which left customers unable to access emergency services.
EE's Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) services fell over on 21 May, the day before the network's much-hyped 5G switch-on, leaving customers unable to make calls over 4G for several hours. In a statement, EE says the outage was "in no way" related to its 5G launch.
Ofcom, fresh from scoring better broadband deals for out-of-contract punters, has confirmed that it's opened an investigation into the outage. More specifically, it's looking into whether it breached rules regarding the ability to contact the emergency services, which state that networks must offer "uninterrupted access" and provide accurate caller location information to 112 and 999 services.
"Ofcom has decided to open an investigation into whether BT [EE's owner] has complied with its obligations under section 105A(4) of the Communications Act 2003 (the Act) and the General Conditions A3.2(b), A3.5 and A3.6," the regulator confirmed in a statement.
"Opening an investigation does not imply that we have yet formed any view about whether or not the company has breached any regulatory or legal provisions."
"We're fully cooperating with Ofcom in its investigation after an issue on our network affected calls made over 4G on May 21st 2019, this was due to a technical error that was corrected and restored as quickly as possible," an EE spokesperson told the INQUIRER.
"We've already taken proactive steps to update our processes based on lessons learnt to help prevent this from happening again, and apologise again to our customers for the inconvenience this issue caused." µ
