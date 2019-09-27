Nvidia's GeForce RTX 1660 Super might arrive next month

NVIDIA'S GEFORCE GTX 1660 looks set to get the Super treatment, with a souped-up take on the lower-end Turing-based card set for an October launch.

That's according to Videocardz at least, which apparently got the skinny from some folks over at Asus. The hardware maker apparently has a trio of GTX cards in the works which will come in the form of Super versions of the GTX 1660 and will slot into its TUF3, Phoenix and Dual Evo lines.

As for other details, we're afraid they're thin on the ground so we'll pop on our speculation hat. It's likely a GeForce GTX 1660 Super will come with slightly ramped up speeds and faster GDDR6 video memory that delivers 12Gbps second of throughput as opposed to the 8Gbps of the slower GDDR5 memory in the current GTX 1660.

The performance hike of the GTX 1660 Super could mean it comes within the same graphical grunt envelope as the current GTX 1660 Ti; we'd not be surprised to see that card also get Super version that would see it draw closer to the power of the GeForce RTX 2060, minus the ray-tracing chops.

We'd also expect to see laptop version of the GTX 1660 Super too, thereby giving machines like the Razer Blade Stealth the potential to integrate cards with more graphical oomph.

Building out the lower-end GeForce line up will see Nvidia have more GPUs that can keep AMD's cheap but powerful Radeon cards at bay; the likes of the Radeon RX 580 and RX 590 offer some solid performance and competitive prices, and Team Red could have budget takes on its Navi graphics cards in the works as well.

This competition will be interesting for PC builders who might want to make a new machine before the end of the year but not blow a wad of cash on it, as they'll likely be flush with GPU options. µ