Samsung's reworked Galaxy Fold suffers, er, display borkage

IT DOESN'T LIKE Samsung's PR team is going to catch a break anytime soon as the firm's supposedly un-borkified Galaxy Fold has broken in the hands of at least one reviewer.

The reworked foldable, which Samsung boasts features an un-removable screen protector and a strengthened hinge area with newly-added protection caps, is back in the hands of tech journalists - we're still patiently waiting for ours - ahead of its launch in the US, er, today.

But it seems things, once again, haven't quite gone to plan. Brian Heater, the hardware editor at TechCrunch, claims his Galaxy Fold review unit has developed a screen issue after just 24-hours of normal usage.

"I pulled the Fold from my pocket while standing in line at CVS after work the other day. I opened it up and spotted something new nestled between the lock screen's flapping butterfly wings," he writes. "There was a brightly coloured, amorphous blob."

While many will speculate that Heater was too rough with the device - after all, it is delicate hothouse flower - he notes that "it wasn't dropped on concrete, dunked in water or stepped on."

Heater, who ironically had no issues with his first-gen Galaxy Fold review unit, speculates the issue may have been caused by pressing too firmly on the display while closing it, but that hasn't been confirmed by Samsung, which has now taken the device back to diagnose the flaw.

"In the grand scheme of first-gen foldable display problems, this isn't a huge one, judging by photos from those who've had issues with the first model," Heater notes, but it's still not a good look for a device that'll set you back close to two grand to own.

When, er, pressed for comment, Samsung said it encouraged phone owners to read the care instructions included with the Fold.

These instructions, which come wrapped around the handset and have also been relayed in an instructional video (below), include: do not press the screen with a hard or sharp object, such as a pen or fingernail; do not place any objects, such as cards, coins, or keys, on the screen; do not expose to liquids or small particles; and, er, keep a safe distance between your device and objects that may be affected by magnets such as credit cards and implantable medical devices.

If that, somehow, hasn't put you off, the Galaxy Fold is available now in Blighty. It'll set you back £1,900 (!) SIM-free or £120 per month (!!) if bought through EE. µ