YACHT-SPONSORING OUTFIT Oracle has revealed that federal investigators have asked it for information as part of its ongoing probe into Google's market dominance.

According to a report from Reuters, Oracle knows a thing or two about Google's ad business (the bit that makes all the money) and as a result, has received enquiries from the Texas Attorney General's Office and the House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee. Oh, and the US Justice Department for good measure.

A source claims that Oracle was not alone and that the Judiciary Committee has been seeking information from dozens of companies that may have 'suffered harm' as a result of the tech giants and their omnipotence.

The report adds that although Oracle has been very open, some companies have said they are waiting to be subpoenaed in the hope that being compelled to give up information will result in a less vengeful Google.

For the big G, this is not great news. Asking Oracle what it thinks of Google is like asking Nigel Farage what he thinks of Brie. For years now, the two companies have been at war over the Android operating system.

The short version is that the earliest versions of Android were built using libraries relating to Java, which is now owned by Oracle. Java is open source, but Oracle successfully argued that although the code is free to use, the APIs are not and by baking them into Android, Google owed them enough quite a lot of yacht polish.

Oracle is seeking $9bn from Google, and the case has gone back and forth between circuits of both the legal system and hell.

As such, we're guessing that Oracle isn't about to 'put a good word in' for the search giant.

Although investigations into the tech giants have received approval from both sides of the political divide, there remains the bigger problem that if Oracle is allowed to argue that APIs of open source code are not themselves open source, it will have massive ongoing repercussions on the future of free and open-source software.

Google, for its part, has declined to comment. µ