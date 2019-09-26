Google admits Chrome update caused Mac Pro borkage at Hollywood studios

A BUGGY CHROME UPDATE reportedly borked data on Mac Pros used by major movie and TV studios.

Variety reports that some TV and film footage wranglers found that their Mac Pros would no longer boot after downloading a Chrome update, which also caused the macOS file system to suffer damage. As you can imagine, this isn't something the average office worker wants to encounter, let alone the editing team of hit TV show Modern Family.

Google went all mea culpa on its support forums: "We recently discovered that a Chrome update may have shipped with a bug that damages the file system on macOS machines.

"We've paused the release while we finalise a new update that addresses the problem."

The bug appeared to originate from the Google Keystone function in Chrome, which acts as a means to keep Google software up to date.

In version 1.2.13.75 of Keystone there appeared to be a bug that wreaked havoc in the file system of macOS devices if they have System Integrity Protection (SIP) disabled.

SIP usually functions as a means to keep dodgy software from corrupting core macOS system files. It is thought that SIP was disabled by video editors using Avid software as the editing suite needs SIP to be switched off to enable it to work with the external video and audio devices common in professional editing suites.

So if you have a macOS machine but don't go around editing videos with Avid, then you're probably safe from the bug, which Google has squashed anyway.

"If you have not taken steps to disable System Integrity Protection and your computer is on OS X 10.11 or later, this issue cannot affect you," the Google support engineer said.

But if there are suddenly a spate of delays to the next season or sequel to some American comedy show or generic commercialised movie IP, then this bork-causing bug could have been the culprit. µ