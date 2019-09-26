Internet panic room 1.1.1.1 Warp is open at last

INTERNET MOAT Cloudflare has announced that its 1.1.1.1 Warp and Warp+ VPN service is now available to anyone.

Warp extends the existing 1.1.1.1 service, which encrypts address requests away from possible interception, by encrypting your web traffic, even on sites where HTTPS hasn't been configured.

The news marks the end of a long wait for users, with several deadlines being missed as the challenges of rolling out an armoured shell for the internet at scale.

Announcing the release, Cloudflare's Matthew Prince wrote: "Before today, there were approximately two million people on the waitlist to try WARP. That demand blew us away. It also embarrassed us.

"The common refrain is consumers don't care about their security and privacy, but the attention WARP got proved to us how wrong that assumption actually is.

The service isn't a VPN in the traditional sense, Here's some of their own hype to believe: "Warp is built for the average consumer. It's built to ensure that your data is secured while it's in transit. So the networks between you and the applications you're using can't spy on you.

"It will help protect you from people sniffing your data while you're at a local coffee shop. It will also help ensure that your ISP isn't hoovering up data on your browsing patterns to sell to advertisers.

For an additional fee, there's also Warp+, a turbocharged version, powered by the Cloudflare Argo network. The company claims that websites running Argo see a 30 per cent speed boost and that principle is reverse-applied to the whole internet.

The pricing strategy is novel - it's been worked out to be around the price of a Big Mac in the local currency, per month.

If you've been waiting patiently to be let into the beta, then good news - your patience has been rewarded with a 10GB trial of Warp+ to say thank you.

1.1.1.1 is available for iOS and Android. Cloudflare has hinted at other formats in the future. µ