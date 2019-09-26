Amazon launches just about every Alexa product you could think of

THIS IS THE MOMENT we've drilled for, people. Amazon just moved into Skynet mode with a veritable slew of new gadgets designed to enhance your life and Jeff Bezos' massive clock. No, we said clock.

The majority of Wednesday's announcements were Alexa-related, as the company seeks even more ways to keep the digital assistant at your beck and call wherever you are.

The buzz was around Echo Buds (below), a pair of £119 noise cancelling earbuds designed in association with Bose that come, naturally, with Alexa baked in.

But for sheer droolworthiness, the Dolby Atmos-toting Echo Studio is the Google Home Max or HomePod rival you didn't know you needed until you saw its rather modest £189.99 price tag.

The usual suspects get a refresh, with the ickle Echo Dot gaining an LED clock, the Echo getting better speakers and a lower £89.99 price point, and the Echo Show 8 receiving souped-up speakers.

The curveball award goes to the Echo Glow, a child's lamp that can be linked to Alexa to provide a walled garden of bedtime stories, songs and a simulated 'campfire' mode. Great for slumber parties, or something.

Echo Flex is the rather creepy range extender that allows you to add a link to a 'master' Echo, for £24.99 a squirt. So next time you feel like you're being watched in the shower, you know who to blame.

Don't think we're done, oh no siree, bob.

Eero, the WiFi mesh system snapped up by Amazon in the spring gets its UK debut and an internal upgrade designed to guarantee 'whole home' WiFi. It also launched Amazon Sidewalk, a 900MHz IoT mesh system for direct remote operation of your Alexa Microwave and HEY! talk of the devil….

…it's joined this year with a combination convection hob and air fryer atop an oven, all controlled by Alexa. You can even scan food packets and the oven will set itself up to suit.

There's even a dabble in pet tech, with the 'Fetch' activity tracker for dogs, and all managed from within your private Amazon mega-tropolis.

But perhaps the most bizarre new Alexa products are yet to come. Coming soon, expect to see Echo Frames, proper prescription eyeglasses with built-in microphones and cheekbone speakers, so Alexa is with you constantly, which is pretty creepy if you ask us.

Then there's Echo Loop, Amazon's attempt to capture the imagination for smart jewellery - a smart ring, in this case, with a tiny scrolling notification display.

And as if it didn't already feel like Alexa was going to be impossible to avoid, she's even reached your Ring doorbell, where she is now available as a "doorbell concierge" that can take messages and even give instructions on who to contact for a delivery or emergency.

Speaking of Ring, there's now a £49 indoor camera, something that founder Jamie Smirnoff once told the INQUIRER he didn't envisage ever doing. The outdoor 'stick up' cam gets a refresh too, in a choice of wired, battery or solar.

Ring is also getting "modes", allowing you to set conditions for if your home is "disarmed", if someone is "home" or everyone is "away". Ironically, Nest had that feature, but it hasn't carried over to the Google Home app.

The "Hunches" feature takes more cursory dabbles into proactive AI, with a feature that will suggest ideas for alarms it could set up for you, based on observing your interactions with Alexa. It can also remind you to buy ink cartridges if you're running low, which is always.

And like TomTom of old, you can now pay to buy voice packs to give your Alexa a celebrity feel. First up for the treatment, Samuel L. Jackson, because when it comes to cool voices, it had to be really, didn't it? µ