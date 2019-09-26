US proposes $1bn pot to rip out existing Huawei networking kit

DEMOCRATIC CORNERSTONE the US government has revealed plans to rip out Huawei kit from facilities nationwide as the ongoing battle between it and China continues.

Proposals announced this week will see a 'pot' of up to $1bn to pay for stripping out network kit installed by telcos before Huawei was added to the US 'entity list' in May. The fund will also cover equipment from other Chinese companies on the list.

The move will put pay to concerns that smaller-scale telcos could be financially crippled in order to comply with the law. The House of Representatives' Communications and Technology Subcommittee said it would assist "small and rural wireless providers root-out suspect network equipment and replace it with more secure equipment".

Under the current ban, use of Huawei equipment, as well as that of its subsidiary companies (and there are a lot of them), is considered a risk to national security.

If the proposals are formalised, the $1bn pot will be handed over to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to administer, with telcos invited to apply for a share based on financial need.

It would also formally ban government funds being used to purchase equipment considered to be a risk, from manufacturers on the entity list.

Huawei has always denied any wrong-doing and recently offered to sell off its 5G equipment to local companies, in order to give them better control over it, and remove the potential for Huawei to interfere.

Last week, Huawei launched its latest flagship phone, the Huawei Mate 30 range, without Google apps, which have also been blocked by the trade ban. µ