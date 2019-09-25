Mozilla tells UK gov it has no plans to make DoH encryption default in Blighty

What does the fox say? You'll never know. Encrypted, innit.

REYNARD-BASED BROWSER MAKER Mozilla has confirmed that it has no plans to bring its latest security feature to the UK by default.

Earlier this month, we told you about the not-for-profit foundation's plans to route all DNS address look-ups in its Firefox browser over an encrypted connection.

Now, it appears that Mozilla won't be bringing the technique known as DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) to the UK by default. The service will be switched on for all US users from next month.

In the UK, however, that had raised eyebrows because it would interfere with the government's own technology used to block access to illegal or improper images. It could also bork parental control settings.

In a letter to the government this week, Mozilla confirmed that there are no plans to bring DoH to the UK, and if that changes, it will be part of consultation between the foundation and its stakeholders.

For the end-user, DoH seems like a great idea - it means that, theoretically, nobody using Firefox will be able to intercept information being sent to the internet about web traffic collected from the URLs we type into a search.

DNS is the system that translates those web addresses into IP addresses that are used to make connections between remote servers.

Mozilla says that it believes in the potential of DoH to provide better security to end-users, giving the potential to completely bork any attempt to hijack or eavesdrop on a connection.

But given an uproar in the industry in the UK, steps have been taken to pour oil on the water with authorities.

Mozilla isn't the only browser to be dabbling in DoH. Google will add an option for it in Chrome in October but has already said it won't be turned on by default.

This puts it on par with Firefox, which has at no point said it won't be an option for Blighty browsing, just that it might involve clicking a checkbox or two to activate.

Given that once that's done, it becomes incredibly hard to see what a careful hacker is or isn't doing, then this move will probably be enough to discourage only the stupidest of stupid criminals. µ