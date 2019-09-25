Microsoft's Windows Core OS pops up in Geekbench listing

Microsoft could end up with a Surface take on the Asus Project Precog

MICROSOFT IS APPARENTLY working on a modular version of Windows called Core OS for next-gen devices like dual-screen laptops, and a listing for the operating system appears to have popped up in Geekbench.a

Results from a Geekbench 5 test have a virtual machine going by the name of "Microsoft Corporation Virtual Machine" running Windows Core OS. This would seemingly show that Microsoft is at the later stages of testing the software.

The timing is interesting as we're popping over to New York next week to see what Microsoft has in store for the Surface range, and that could mean seeing Windows Core OS in action.

We expect to see the newfangled take on Windows appear in a next-generation-like device, such as aforementioned dual-screened laptops, or perhaps the much-rumoured Surface Phone, with the idea that such a device could pull double duties as a smartphone and a mini PC that one could plug into a monitor.

At the moment all we have are rumours and the Geekbench listing to go by, so the above musings are just speculation.

But there's arguably a shift in how Windows devices are being formed and powered. Take Samsung's Galaxy Book S laptop, for example, which uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chip to power Windows 10 rather than an Intel or AMD CPU. To get that up-and-running, Microsoft worked with Qualcomm to ensure the Snapdragon 8cx played nice with Windows.

As such, Redmond's efforts to rework its operating system into a more flexible and modular OS makes a lot of sense. And Microsoft is no longer the fuddy-duddy software company it used to be, given it makes some excellent hardware and now has enough 'trendy brand clout' to even have a flagship store in London's Oxford Circus.

With that in mind, we not only expect to see updates to the Surface range in a week's time but also an innovative or left-field device or two as well. µ