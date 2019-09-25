AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X supposedly delayed due to 'unsatisfactory clock speeds'

We all know what it's like to underperform sometimes

TEAM RED AMD has apparently delayed the release of the Ryzen 9 3950X due to "unsatisfactory clock speeds".

The Ryzen 9 3950X is a top-of-the-line 16-core gaming CPU in AMD's Ryzen 3000 series, which use Team Red's Zen 2 7-nanometre core architecture. The chip looked set for a late September release, but AMD said last week that it was delaying the release of the high-end chip to concentrate on meeting the demand for other Ryzen processors.

But DigiTimes heard from its chip sources that's the reason behind the whole situation is that Team Red wasn't happy with the performance the CPU was kicking out.

We are unable to confirm this rumour for ourselves, but it would seem like the right move for AMD, as releasing a processor that then doesn't deliver on what was promised in the performance stakes could see it anger a lot of its fans. There's also a good chance that AMD's chatter about concentrating on demand for the released Ryzens also holds some credence, as the third-generation Ryzens have been well received.

And AMD already faced some controversy after it was found that some of its Ryzen chips weren't always hitting the boost clock frequencies they promised. AMD released a firmware fix to solve the problems, but it was likely an uncomfortable situation for the company to be involved in.

So taking time to get the Ryzen 9 3950X firing on all cylinders - or should that be cores - and hitting the clock speeds PC builders and gamers are after could be a shrewd move for AMD. Though we're sure it would have rather kept such machinations under wraps, as the rumour behind what it's supposedly doing will likely feed the fires of Intel fans keen to champion how the firm's chips are better than Team Red's. µ