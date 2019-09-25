Intel could be facing another 14nm chip shortage

REMEMBER THOSE CHIP SHORTAGES that blighted Intel last year and earlier this year? Well, they are reportedly back, with the chipmaker struggling to meet the demand for its 14-nanometre processors needed for desktops, laptops, servers and other chipsets.

These latest musing of chip woes comes via Digitimes, which claims that murmurings in the supply chain point towards another chip shortage for Intel, with manufacturing capacity falling short of what's demanded.

PCGamesN noted that supplies for the 10nm Ice Lake processors seem to be fine and dandy, especially after it had a nosey around the foundry where such chips are made. That should mean rather slick looking devices like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and Razer Blade Stealth, which sport Ice Lake CPUs, shouldn't be in short supply.

This news comes after it's rumoured that AMD might be facing chip shortages as it struggled to get capacity for its 7nm chips, which TSMC produces at its foundries; TSMC declined to comment when we probed it on the subject.

If there's weight behind these latest claims of chip shortages, then Intel may have to priorities production for some chips over others. The company makes bank in the server area, so there's a strong chance it would hone in on that market, particularly to keep AMD's Rome EPYC processors at bay. And a lot of laptops come with Intel CPUs, so there's a good chance it could also focus production on laptop parts over desktop CPUs.

We'll have to wait and see if these shortages come into fruition and if the impact on the PC market will see fewer machines on offer with the latest silicon from Intel. There's a change that laptops with Intel's eighth-gen Core CPUs could end up sticking around longer than we might have expected. µ