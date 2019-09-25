Qualcomm says it's flogging its components to Huawei again

US CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has confirmed that it has resumed trade with Huawei after lobbying US authorities to ease-up on the Chinese firm.

Speaking to Caixin (paywalled) this week, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said that the company is once again flogging its components to Huawei, noting that it's looking to secure a long-term supply deal with the beleaguered firm.

This will come as a relief to Huawei; while the firm manufactures its own processors in the form of its Kirin chips, Qualcomm still plays a large part in non-flagship Huawei and Honor devices.

"Every US company is subject to trade regulation to a certain extent, but in fact, Qualcomm has restarted its supply to Huawei and has been trying to ensure continued supply in the future," Mollenkopf said, though he didn't reveal which components are being sold.

A deal was made possible after the US government in August announced a softening of its trade ban, allowing firms to trade despite the sweeping restrictions. Those interested in trading with Huawei would have to apply for exemption from the "Entity List" ban, though just weeks ago, it was revealed that 130 firms had applied to do so but no licenses had yet been granted.

It seems Qualcomm has managed it though, which will come as a relief to the American-based company which, along with Intel, recently called on the US to scale-back the ban fearing it could cost a combined total running into tens of billions of pounds.

Estimates put the total spent by Huawei on US products last year as $11bn, a mere 15 per cent of its total spend, but when you're dealing in billions, there are no small numbers. µ