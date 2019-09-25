iOS 13.1 fixes a slew of bugs, but misses major third-party keyboard issue

AS PROMISED, Apple has unleashed iOS 13.1 to fix a number of glitches affecting early installers of iOS 13.



iOS 13.1, which Apple started testing before releasing iOS 13 to the masses, was originally slated for a 30 September release, but this was brought forward after users complained of frozen screens and apps crashing.

Apple's release notes show just how bork-prone the initial release of iOS 13 was, as iOS 13 brings with it fixes for issues with - to name just a few - Calendar, CarPlay, Files, Find My, Mail, Memoji, Notes and Reminders.

There's one major bug the update doesn't fix, though. Following iOS 13.1's release on Tuesday, Apple warned of a serious bug that could let makers of third-party keyboards - such as Gboard, Grammarly and SwiftKey - to gather keystroke data and relay it back to their servers, even if access hasn't been granted.

"Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request 'full-access' to provide additional features through network access," the company warned, noting that it will fix the issue in a future update.

Anyway, back to the good news. While iOS 13.1 doesn't fix this glaring issue, it does bring back several of the features that were removed during iOS 13 beta testing.

Shortcuts Automations, which enables you to create IFTTT-style personal and home automations in Shortcuts are back, as is Share ETA, a feature that lets users share their estimated time of arrival to a location with a friend or family member.

The update also brings with it Audio Sharing; as the name suggests, this lets multiple pairs of headphones featuring Apple's H1 or W2 chip may now be connected to your iPhone at the same time.

Apple on Tuesday also released iPadOS, the iPad's first dedicated OS of its own. It offers a number of features that make using your iPad or iPad Pro more like using a Mac than an iPhone; there's a side panel for widgets, a download manager for Safari, automatically resized websites and a more desktop-like homescreen.

However, given it's also affected by the third-party keyboard bug, you might not want to download it just yet. µ