Yahoo's logo gets a redesign but keeps the exclamation point

HALF FORGOTTEN MEMORY Yahoo has launched a refreshed logo as it attempts to cast off its image of being that thing that you used to use on dial-up.

The new logo, the first since 2013 and only the third in its 24-year history, keeps the colour scheme from its predecessors - purple and white, and before anyone panics, the exclamation point is still there, but with a thicker, cuddlier typeface.

Questions still remain over whether this is the design that will drag it kicking and screaming into the 1990s because as new logos go, the commission has left Yahoo with a refresh that absolutely reeks of the last one.

Design Agency Pentagram says that the ‘!' of the rebrand is on a tilt of 22.5 degrees to the rest of the design, which suggests ‘a sense of momentum and excitement'.

Alternatively, it could be a sign of a supporting structure about to collapse. But each to their own.

As part of the relaunch, it has also unveiled a new look for Yahoo Mail, which you probably still have an account with but will need to think three pets and five girlfriends ago to work out the password. It's probably full of spam anyway.

The new Yahoo Mail includes specific views for attachments, local shopping deals and a one-click Unsubscribe, which catches it up to Gmail circa 2008.

There's nothing here to suggest that a 22.5-degree angle is going to do much to revive the husk of a portal that Yahoo has become. It's biggest draws (given that its mail service was hacked and yet still doesn't have full end-to-end encryption) were its purchases like Tumblr and Flickr, both of which were sold in the aftermath of Yahoo's takeover by Verizon, which seemed to know something we didn't at the time. Turns out they didn't.

Whilst we at INQ have always taken a cynical line on logo rebrands (sorry Mozilla) it's fair to say that we're not actually sure how to end that sentence. Let's just say we need to update our rubber duck. µ