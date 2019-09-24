Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 might pack an eight-core AMD processor

MICROSOFT'S UPCOMING SURFACE event is just a week away, but still the leaks keep a-coming. We've already heard you can expect a 15in model and that AMD chips will be making their debut in the line, but now it appears they'll be powering the top-end products too.

The news comes via German site WinFuture, which claims to have seen a "snippet of an internal manufacturer document" with up to six different versions of the 15in Surface Laptop 3.

The most expensive is powered by an eight-core AMD Ryzen processor with 16GB RAM which should go for over $2,000. But to complicate matters, there is currently no mobile eight-core AMD Ryzen, which leaves the site speculating that we may see something like the EPYC Embedded 3000 chipset instead.

Crucially, that doesn't have integrated graphics, which means we could see a version with discrete graphics as seen on the Surface Book 2. This would undoubtedly be chunkier, but handy for those that need to do video editing and the like.

Elsewhere, WinFuture reckons we'll see entry-level 15in Surface Laptop 3s featuring a quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3550U or Ryzen 7 3750U with 8GB RAM for around the $1,000 mark. Sitting between both these the eight-core and quad-core models is a six-core version, which is said to pack 12GB RAM and go for $1,400.

For now, these are just rumours, but it's not long until they'll either be proved correct or completely debunked. Microsoft's Surface event kicks off in New York next week on Wednesday 2 October at around 3PM our time. Only then will we know for sure just how much Microsoft has decided to embrace AMD and whether there's still any room for Intel in the Surface family. µ