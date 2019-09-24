Apple will build its 2019 Mac Pro in Texas after securing US gov deal

APPLE HAS DEBUNKED speculation that it's shifting Mac Pro production to China with the announcement that its 2019 desktop will be built in Texas.

The firm announced on Monday that the cheese grater-a-like machine will be built at the same facility in Austin where Mac Pro computers have been manufactured since 2013, which presumably means it will come adorned with the same 'Assembled in the USA' badge of honour.

Apple also notes that certain components inside the 2019 Mac Pro will be "designed, developed and manufactured" by more than a dozen American companies in Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Vermont.

While Apple boasts that this decision will support 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, it admits that it's only been made possible due to a "federal product exclusion Apple is receiving for certain necessary components."

This all but confirms that Apple has secured a deal with the US gov that means it's excluded from paying inflated import tariffs on a certain amount of the parts sourced from China within the Mac Pro.

Had Apple not received this exclusion, it's likely the Mac Pro 2019 production would have shifted outside of the US; the WSJ reported back in June that the Mac Pro would be built by Chinese outfit Quanta, noting the facility is close to other Apple suppliers across Asia, making it possible for the firm to achieve lower shipping costs.

"The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful computer ever and we're proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity," swooned Tim Cook.

"We believe deeply in the power of American innovation. That's why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we're going to continue growing here." µ