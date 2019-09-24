TfL extends Uber's London licence by just two months

Uber can continue to operate in London, for now

CRAPSICAB COMPANY Uber has been granted an, er, a two-month extension to its London licence.

Transport for London (TfL) on Tuesday snubbed the cab-hailing firm's application to renew its private hire operating licence in London and instead decided to extend its probationary licence - which expires at midnight on Wednesday - by just two months.

As per the Guardian, the short-term licence will have additional conditions attached to ensure passenger safety, covering ride-sharing, insurance and checks on driver's documentation by Uber.

TfL's decision, which comes after Uber was granted a 15-month temporary licence in June last year, means the firm will have to re-apply to continue operating in the city.

Uber was stripped of its licence in September 2017 after TfL claimed the firm was not "fit and proper" to operate a private hire service in London. It at the time raised concerns about the company's approach to reporting criminal offences, its treatment of drivers, how it conducted medical and criminal checks on drivers, and whether software employed to evade regulation was being used in London.

TfL said on Tuesday that it needed further information from the firm before it could consider whether to grant a full licence.

"Uber London Ltd has been granted a two-month private hire operator licence to allow for scrutiny of additional information that we are requesting ahead of consideration of any potential further licensing application," a spokesperson said.

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association, which represents black cab drivers, said: "Granting Uber a two-month temporary licence clearly shows that the firm have failed their probation.

"Over the last 15 months Uber was supposed to change its operations for the better, but the firm has continued to shirk its responsibilities. The granting of the shortest operator's licence ever shows that the Mayor doesn't trust Uber, and neither should Londoners." µ