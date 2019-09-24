ECJ sides with Google in landmark 'right to be forgotten' case

THE EUROPEAN COURT OF JUSTICE (ECJ) has sided ruled in Google's favour a landmark 'right to be forgotten' case.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the court said that the internet giant does not have to remove links to sensitive data outside of the European Union.

The ruling stems from Google's long-running dispute with France's privacy watchdog CNIL. In 2015, the French data protection regulator ordered that all links that contain false information about a person or could unfairly harm their reputation should be removed on all of Google's platforms across the world.

Google, which argued that doing so would stamp on freedom of speech, refused to comply with CNIL's demands and was handed a €100,000 fine from the French privacy agency. Google, naturally, challenged this at France's Council of State, which turned to the ECJ for guidance.

The ECJ's ruling means that when Google receives an appropriate request to references to online material, it will only need to do so on European versions of the Google search page.

Such a ruling was expected, with the ECJ's advocate general Maciej Szpunar in January issuing a preliminary opinion that Google should not be forced to apply the right to be forgotten outside of EU borders.

He said he was "not in favour of giving the provisions of EU law such a broad interpretation", adding: "[If] worldwide de-referencing were permitted, the EU authorities would not be able to define and determine a right to receive information, let alone balance it against the other fundamental rights to data protection and to privacy."

During its legal battle, Google also won the backing of Microsoft, the Wikimedia Foundation, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and privacy advocacy group Article 19.

Since the right to be forgotten came into effect in 2014, Google has processed almost 850,000 requests from individuals asking for links to 3.3 million websites to be taken down. µ