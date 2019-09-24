iOS 13 might be exposing your credit card details to strangers

APPLE'S BUG-PRONE iOS 13 just got buggier, as users have reported a severe payment-related glitch in the freshly-launched iPhone OS.

While some people have moaned that adding a credit card fails in iOS 13, others have reported a more worrying bug: when adding a credit card, they're shown a strangers' information.

Reddit user u/Thanamite was the first to stumble on the unfortunate glitch. He notes that he was updating his iTunes credit card information when Apple replaced his details - including full name, address and the last four digits of his credit card - with those belonging to someone else

"Today I decided to change my iTunes credit card. I used the take picture feature," he said. "It read my card well but then when I saved the card someone else's credit card was saved! A woman's from Illinois. I have her full name, billing address and last 4 digits of her credit card!"

Shortly after, another Reddit user - u/createdbyeric - suffered the same problem: "I went to update my payment info in iOS13 and while doing so, it showed me info for a Discover card (no one I know even has one of these) and the woman's full billing address."

While Apple has yet to comment on the borkage, createdbyeric notes that he "spent 40 minutes on the phone with Apple", which confirmed it was "aware of the issue" and is taking it "very seriously".

"I was transferred a senior manager who quickly acknowledged how big of an issue this was and he will be escalating both our cases to higher-ups," he added.

While an alarming glitch, it's not the only issue that iOS 13 has suffered. The OS shipped with a lock screen bug that saw it expose an iPhone's address book without the screen having first been unlocked, which has forced the US Department of Defense to issue a warning asking users not to update. µ