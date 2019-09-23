Microsoft's canned 'Sets' feature for Windows 10 might be coming back

IF YOU WERE one of the people who recognised what an impressive step forward Microsoft's 'Sets' redesign was, it looks like it's back on the table.

Regular and usually-correct leaker Walking Cat tweeted this, over the weekend:

oh ? "Sets" is back in 19481 ? 🧐 — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) September 20, 2019

It doesn't tell us a lot, but Walking Cat has form good enough for us to take an interest.

Now. Two things.

Firstly - a quick catch up for those that missed all this the first time. Sets is the realisation of one of the most requested Windows features - tabbed file management. In other words, you can have a file explorer, internet and other windows all grouped together, so you can keep certain related subjects together in one place.

It was supposed to be released as part of Windows 10 Build 1809 but was put on ice for reasons, and eventually cancelled, or so we thought.

Second - let's put things in perspective. If this is true, it's something way down the line. The Build that Walking Cat is talking about isn't going to be available to the public, or even the Insider Programme for quite a while. Build 19841 is actually after the next version of Windows, due in the next month or so. That means that we're looking at Sets for next spring, maybe even next autumn at the earliest.

Nevertheless, it's encouraging that it seems Microsoft hasn't given up on the idea. We did wonder if it was going to be harder to integrate Sets with the forthcoming Chromium version of the Edge browser. Seems that the boffins have found a way to get around that, and this seems a very public show that this is all very much still on the agenda - which goes to show just what a popular idea it actually is. μ