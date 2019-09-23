AMD's third-gen Threadripper CPUs will land in November alongside the Ryzen 9 3960X

TEAM RED AMD has confirmed that its third-gen Threadripper CPUs will debut in November, alongside the 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 3950X that was originally due to arrive this month.

In a brief statement posted to Twitter, the chipmaker said that its much-leaked third-gen Threadripper processors, which last week showed up in a fresh Geekbench listing, will be landing in two month's time.

"We are focusing on meeting the strong demand for our 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors in the market and now plan to launch both the AMD Ryzen 9 3960X and initial members of the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor family in volume this November," AMD quipped.

"We are confident that when enthusiasts get their hands on the world's first 16-core mainstream desktop processor and our next generation of high-end desktop processors, the wait will be well worth it."

An accompanying slide (above) confirms that the Zen 2-based Threadripper lineup will include a 24-core processor, though rumours claim Team Red is also prepping a 32-core, 64-thread CPU codenamed 'Sharkstooth'. Early benchmark results show that the top-of-the-line chip, with a single-core score of 1,275 in single-core performance and 23,015 in the multi-core, will be some 70 per cent faster than the Threadripper 2990WX.

AMD's announcement also confirms that the Ryzen 9 3960X has been delayed, seemingly due to production issues; this could be linked to TSMC, which is reportedly struggling to keep up with the demand for 7nm chips.

The processor, which AMD took the covers off at Ryzen E3 2019, is being touted as the 'world's first 16-core gaming processor', and it apparently topples Intel's powerhouse CPU the Core i9-9980XE, which costs north of £1,800. According to a listing at German online store Digitec, the Ryzen 9 3960X will €999 (roughly £920). µ