Samsung has some instructions for people who want to keep their Galaxy Fold bork-free

SAMSUNG MAY HAVE SPENT months fixing the lemming-like Galaxy Fold, but it still sounds like a delicate hothouse flower.

The firm has released a new instructional video suggesting that new owners won't want to roughhouse the new handset, and might want to avoid things like dust (!) and keys (!!). It sounds like the new phone is something a Fabergé egg might consider too bloody fragile.

Firstly, the video says, you don't need a screen protector, because the Fold already has a perfectly good one. Y'know, the same one that turned out to be load-bearing when early reviewers tried removing theirs. At the same time, Samsung insists that owners "use a light touch" and "don't apply excessive pressure to it," like a worried parent passing their enthusiastic, but clumsy child the new family guinea pig to stroke for the first time.

Okay, so don't jab away at it with your mighty sausage fingers. Fine. The next instruction is a little more unreasonable. While the new and improved Fold has caps on the hinges to prevent foreign particles getting in, Samsung says that you should ensure the phone stays clear of both water and dust. So probably best to keep the phone in a dust-light environment like the International Space Station at all times.

Finally, when closed, the phone isn't flapping around all the time because it contains strong magnets to keep it in place. As well as meaning you should seek a doctor's advice if you have a medical implant (!!!), Samsung says you should keep the phone away from coins, keys and debit cards. In other words, you shouldn't keep it in your pocket or bag.

Forget cases: the must-have Galaxy Fold accessory is clearly a hermetically-sealed plastic bubble. It's the only way to be sure that nothing happens to your £1,900 baby. µ