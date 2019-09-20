WeWork's shonky WiFi leaks all kinds of sensitive documents

THERE ARE ADVANTAGES to sharing an office. Lower costs, for one. Better parties for another. You may even be able to have a tea kitty if you're really lucky.

But the costs, it turns out, can be pretty high: especially if you regularly share sensitive documents. CNET has just published a pretty shocking investigation into the WiFi security at WeWork, the shared working space for businesses and individuals.

While "super-fast internet" is marketed as the top amenity on the site, the security is questionable to put it mildly. CNET reports that it had reviewed WiFi scans from hundreds of exposed devices leaving all kinds of private data exposed from emails and financial data to scans of ID and birthday cards.

To make matters worse, according to the report, multiple WeWork locations use the same WiFi password, and given anyone can book conference rooms for $25 per hour, a hacker could just rock up, steal some files and then move on for less than the cost of a decent meal out.

The security conscious can (and should) get around this with WeWork's security packages - but the company sells these as extras, which clearly many of its members see as optional. A private VLAN, for example, costs $95 per month on top of a setup fee of $250.

The piece was compiled in conjunction with Teemu Airamo, head of Vieca Media who told the site he'd been flagging these security issues to WeWork since 2015. "For me, it was pretty much, 'Holy shit,'" he told CNET, reporting the problem immediately to the community manager. ""I said, 'Did you know that we can actually see all this?' he recalled. "The answer was, 'yeah, eh.'"

Despite this, he still runs his business out of a WeWork in Manhattan (with a VPN, of course), regularly scanning the network to see if the company has finally listened. So far, it appears not.

You can read the full jaw-dropping investigation over at CNET. µ