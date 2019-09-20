Amazon and Google make big climate change commitments as protests loom

AS MILLIONS around the world take to the streets to highlight the urgency of climate change, two of tech's biggest players have made big commitments to cut their own emissions.

Amazon and Google both made cunningly timed announcements about big hairy audacious plans to reduce their contribution to global warming, despite their president's ongoing douchery on the issue.

Google, for its part, has just purchased its biggest ever consignment of renewable energy. Thanks to 16 new deals with solar and wind-powered generators, Google's renewable energy uptake for the next year will be 5,500 megawatts. To put it in perspective, that's the equivalent of the entire consumption of Lithuania.

This further uptake takes it from being just carbon-neutral because it was already that. Now it's also investing $2bn in energy infrastructure of wind turbines and solar panels to deliver the electricity at locations covering three continents. In total, the investment from Google has led to a $7bn investment in the renewable energy sector.

Meanwhile, over at Amazon, the company has announced an aggressive new target to become carbon neutral by 2040, a full 10 years ahead of the previous target.

As part of the deal, Megamind lookalike Jeff Bezos confirmed that it would be investing in 100,000 electric vehicles to clean up its delivery fleet. Nothing like a bit of mates-rates of course, so little surprise that the tender has gone to EV start-up Rivian Automobile, financed in part by Ford and Amazon.

The new vehicles will start to arrive in 2021, with a full rollout by 2024.

The company will also run on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, up from around 40 per cent currently, but didn't reveal what form of energy it would favour, or how much the initiative is going to cost.

A significant number of workers from both companies have taken the day off to strike for climate change action, and a few of them may have more of a spring in their step off the back of this announcement. μ