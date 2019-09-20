Vivo's new phone has two pop-up selfie cams

IN THIS AGE of smartphone stagnation, every handset manufacturer has come up with the same solution to shift more product: throw more cameras at the problem. But given adding umpteen lenses to a phone makes them look like some kind of bug-eyed monster, the smarter ones are trying to hide them away.

Chinese manufacturer Vivo's new handset - the 6.44in V17 Pro - has managed to stuff two front-facing selfie cameras down the front in a pop-up mechanic: a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

When it's time to feed your Instagram followers gurning photographs of your perfect life, two lenses will pop up out the front, making your handset look like an angry extra from Batteries Not Included.

Two cameras might have cut it in the bad old days, but that's only a third of the picture for the V17 Pro: there are four more on the back, where you'll find a 48MP main camera, a 13MP 2x telephotos lens, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor, really testing the number of camera synonyms we can fit in a sentence. Vivo has laid all of these out vertically in a block, so the effect is like looking at one of those long, thin Lego bricks from above.

Despite having six cameras, the rest of the phone isn't a Galaxy S10 beater. It's only packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, although that's assisted by a generous 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage and a 4,100mAh battery. The 6.44in display is a 20:9 Super AMOLED affair with an HD resolution, so that battery should go a reasonably long way, provided you don't spend all day making the pop-up camera go up and down.

Right now it's only confirmed for India, where it'll sell for 29,290 rupees - or around £329. Other markets are expected to follow if you really love photography and really hate notches. µ