Apple has bumped up the iOS 13.1 and iPadOS release dates

APPLE WAS PLANNING on releasing iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on 30 September. Now, without warning, the release date has been bumped forward six days to 24 September, giving you a whole extra 144 hours of playtime with the new features. Cheers, Tim.

iOS 13 was released on Thursday, to bring all handsets from the iPhone 6S in line with the all-new iPhone 11 which launches today. Early reviews, however, have found it to be a touch buggy and missing a handful of promised features such as Siri Shortcut actions and ETA sharing for Apple Maps. These will all be in the new version on 24 September, alongside a fix to an exploit where the lockscreen can be bypassed.

Other promised features, such as AirPod sharing and some fancy new HomeKit extras, won't be ready in time for 24 September, so you'll be getting at least one more update before we all start wondering what the new iPhone 12 has in store next September.

iPadOS is the iPad's first dedicated OS of its own, even if it owes the majority of its DNA to the iPhone. What you're looking at here is a selection of features designed to make the iPad and iPad Pro more like using a Mac than a phone. That means you're getting a side panel for widgets, a download manager for Safari, automatically resized websites and a more desktop-like homescreen. You'll even be able to plug in USB thumb drives, assuming you have the port. What a time to be alive.

iOS 13 and iPadOS also bring Apple Arcade with them. And for those of us who have been waiting 20 years for a Chu Chu Rocket sequel, that's worth the download on its own. µ