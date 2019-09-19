Huawei Mate 30 official with Kirin 990 SoC and cyclops-style camera

The Huawei Mate 30 is official, but it's unclear if it's coming to Blighty

BELEAUGURED CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei has officially launched its Mate 30 series, its first phones to ship without Google Services pre-installed.

Thursday's launch came at a shaky time for Huawei, which has found itself on a US government entity list which prevents US companies from doing business with the Chinese firm. This means, as Google confirmed last month, that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will launch without the Play Store or Google Services pre-installed.

Huawei has confirmed that the devices will run EMUI 10 based on Android 10, and said it's its own alternative to Google's Play Store and services in the form of Huawei Mobile Services.

"We cannot use the Google Mobile Services core, we can use the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core," Huawei CEO Richard Yu said, vaguely, as per The Verge. "That's because of a US ban that these phones cannot preinstall the GMS core, it has forced us to use the HMS Core running the Huawei app gallery on the Mate 30 series phones."

Hardware-wise, the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro sport 6.62in Rigid OLED and 6.53in Flex OLED screens, respectively; the latter makes for a 'waterfall'-style display that curves around the edges of the devices.

These screens, which Huawei boasts are "true edge-to-edge", sport a smaller notch than the Mate 20 series, and the company claims the cutout is the er, "most advanced" on the market, with the visually-offensive cutout housing a gesture sensor and 3D depth camera alongside the selfie camera.

The firm has also decided to ditch physical keys, with the Mate 30 handsets boasting a new side-touch design comprising of Invisible Virtual Keys for dual side control.

Say goodbye to physical keys, with #HuaweiMate30 Pro's side touch design.



Tap the Invisible Virtual Keys for dual side control.

On the back, as numerous leaks had suggested, you'll find a cyclops-style camera setup; the Mate 30's setup comprises 40MP SuperSensing Wide, 16MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lenses, while the Mate 30 Pro switches out the 16MP lens in favour of a 40MP ultra-wide Cine alternative and adds in a fourth 3D depth-sensing camera.

In terms of video, Huawei claims that the phone can record 4K footage at up to 60fps, or in slow-motion at speeds of up to 7680fps when filming in 720p.

Elsewhere, the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro pack the newly-announced Kirin 990 SoC and 4,200mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively - Huawei points out is bigger than the 3,969mAh battery inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max. 27W wireless charging is supported, along with 40W wired charging.

At launch, the handsets will be available in Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green, Black, along with a vegan leather finish in Orange or Forest Green. Huawei has yet to tell us when the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will go on sale but has said they'll fetch €799 and €1,049, respectively. A 5G version of both models will also be made available.

Of course, given today's launch was a typical marathon presser from Huawei, the Mate 30 series isn't all the firm showed off. It also announced a new version of the Watch GT 2, a new and improved version of its smartwatch that runs Lite OS and boasts a two-week-long battery life, full waterproofing and enhanced sports monitoring features.

Huawei Vision TV was also shown-off; like Honor's Vision and Vision Pro TVs, Huawei's homegrown TV runs the company's brand-new Harmony OS software. The telly box will be made available in 64in and 75in models to begin with and boast quantum dot colour, barely-there bezels, and a pop-up camera for video conferencing. µ