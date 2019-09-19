AMD's 32-core third-gen Threadripper trounces the 2990WX in Geekbench leak

The next Thredripper looks to be a big step-up from the current second-gen high-end AMD CPUs

THE ONLY WAY we know we're not stuck in a looping simulation is each week a fresh processor leak pops up, the latest of which shows a potential third-gen AMD Threadripper CPU trouncing its predecessor.

Once again this is a Geekbench leak for an AMD chip known as 'Sharkstooth', only this time the scores have popped up for the new Geekbench 5 test.

In that test, the CPU scores 1,275 in for the single-core score and rakes in 23,015 in the multi-core result. As chip-levers WCCFtech point out, that score slightly beats the current high-end Threadripper 2990WX in the single-core stakes but thrashes it in the multi-core score in which the second-gen Zen-based Threadripper CPU manages 13,400.

We don't know for sure that the 32-core Sharkstooth chip is indeed a third-generation Threadrippper part, but all the rumours and AMD's announcement that the Threadripper series isn't being shelved points towards it being a such a processor.

Much like the Ryzen 3000-series processors, a third-generation Threadripper is almost certainly going to be based on AMD's Zen 2 architecture, which uses a 7-nanometre process and offers more instructions per clock than its predecessor core architecture.

If the benchmark leaks are to be believed thus far, then the third-gen Threadripper CPU, if it is indeed that, promises to be quite the powerhouse. The performance is some 70 per cent faster than the Threadripper 2990WX, which was no slouch.

Such a CPU will likely be aimed at PC builders who really want a gutsy machine for bragging rights, or for video rendering work or gaming and streaming at the same time; for gaming alone, such a Threadripper processor could be overkill.

All this means Intel will be expected to come out with a core-heavy CPU that offers the raw performance to butt heads with the best from Team Red. µ