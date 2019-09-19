Mozilla commits to four-weekly updates to Firefox from 2020

OPEN SOURCE POWERHOUSE (see? we sometimes give them nice ones) the Mozilla Foundation has announced plans to accelerate updates to its flagship Firefox browser.

The company has committed to plugging the six-to-eight week gaps between releases, with a target of four-weekly cycles by March 2020.

This will put Mozilla ahead of Google's Chromium team which currently releases every six weeks. Given that, by March 2020, Firefox will be the last major browser not running on the Chromium engine, following the ongoing migration of Edge by Microsoft, this is another example of Mozilla's plan to reposition Firefox as a genuine alternative.

It has already been offering up enhanced privacy features as it aims to be the browser of security.

The Extended Support Release (ESR) cycle will remain the same, with 12-monthly builds, released with a 3-month overlap between launch, and the previous version going end-of-life.

Mozilla explains: "Shorter release cycles provide greater flexibility to support product planning and priority changes due to business or market requirements. With four-week cycles, we can be more agile and ship features faster while applying the same rigour and due diligence needed for a high-quality and stable release.

"Also, we put new features and implementation of new Web APIs into the hands of developers more quickly."

Also unaffected will be beta releases which will be offered when they're ready for public consumption or in the case of new features, they may be released as standalone extensions through the recently relaunched Test Pilot programme.

Although Firefox remains committed to its own web engine, given that Google Chrome has allegedly ‘forced' Microsoft Edge to move over the Chromium, thanks to compatibility problems caused by the pace of change, the speedy updates are certainly going to do nothing to hinder Mozilla's ongoing commitment to being an a viable alternative to the norm, without borking the web experience, through no fault of its own. µ