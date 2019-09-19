iOS 13 will be released to the unwashed masses later today

APPLE WILL RELEASE iOS 13 to the great unwashed later today.

The firm hasn't yet said when the update will be available to download, but major iOS releases typically become available at 6pm UK time.

Once it's ready, most iDevice owners will be able to get their mitts on it, though Apple has confirmed that iOS 13 won't be available on the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus, nor the recently replaced sixth-generation iPod Touch.

The OS, which will ship on the firm's new iPhone 11 lineup starting on Friday, brings with it a goth-friendly mode Dark Mode for the first time. This will change the colour of the dock and notifications, while Apple's native apps including Messages, News and Notes will sport a deep black background.

Privacy is another big focus of iOS 13, with Apple forcing a new 'Sign in with Apple' button onto apps that use third-party single-sign-on services. Unlike similar buttons offered by the likes of Facebook and Google, Apple's alternative allows you to mask your email address from developers, with Apple instead generating a unique random address that forwards to your actual email address.

The update will also allow you to choose to give your location data to an app "just once," preventing it from constantly being able to ping your location when you're using it.

While good news for privacy-conscious iOS users, these changes haven't gone down well with data-hungry devs, who have slammed the move as "anticompetitive."

Apple is also making a number of performance tweaks in iOS 13. It claims that Face ID will unlock 30 per cent faster on iOS 13, while apps will launch up to 50 per cent faster.

Siri is also getting a much-needed boost. Using tech called "neural text-to-speech," the digital helper sounds less robotic than before in iOS 13. It'll now read messages to AirPod wearers too, with support for both Apple's new WhatsApp-like Messages app and third-party services such as WhatsApp and Messenger.

iOS 13 also brings with it a Swype-esque keyboard dubbed 'QuickPath', WhatsApp-style profile pictures in Messages, and souped-up Health features including hearing health monitoring and period tracking. µ