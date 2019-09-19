Google nearly launched two Pixel smartwatches in 2016, then it didn't

THIS TIME three years ago, just as hope was beginning to die, we were getting excited by Google's forthcoming 'Made By Google' event (much as we are now for this years, in fact).

One of the strong rumours was an official Pixel smartwatch, but it never materialised. Turns out, the rumours had been true. But the watch never materialised.

So, what caused Google to avoid taking a punt on the Android Wear (now WearOS) market?

According to Business Insider, it turns out that Google had not one, but two watches commissioned from LG and ready to announce. Heck, there were even press shots.

But the newly-crowned head of Hardware at Google decided that the designs didn't fit in with the Made By Google/Pixel ecosystem, and the performance wasn't up to scratch.

It was a big decision. Even then, Google had failed to capture the imagination in wearables and with the Apple Watch pretty much getting it right first time, it was a gamble that ultimately let WearOS fall even further behind.

Indeed, even though rumours have started to spread that this is the year for a Pixel Smartwatch, the smart money is that they're just that - rumours. The debate about whether to even make a Pixelbook 2, and sluggish sales of the Pixel 3 range (apart from the cheaper Pixel 3a, which has flown off the shelves) have meant that Google is hedging its bets on own-branded hardware, concentrating instead on Pixel phones, possibly a Pixelbook 2, a new Google Home Mini, plus of course the imminent launch of its game streaming service Stadia.

We won't know for sure until 15 October, but it certainly looks like history is about to repeat once again.

Oh, one more thing - what happened to all those smartwatches that never saw the light of day? Simple. LG rebranded them and sold them, you might even be wearing one. They became the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. µ